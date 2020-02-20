DLA Officials Meet to Discuss Collaboration-Driven Modernization

Rear Adm. Kevin Jones, commanding officer of the Defense Logistics Agency's distribution arm, talked with other DLA officials about modernization efforts. The meeting also included the presence of Adarryl Roberts, program executive officer for DLA information operations, who oversees major efforts on automated information technology systems, DLA said Wednesday.

Jones emphasized a need for collaboration between DLA's distribution and IT arms to continue modernization across the agency. The commanding officer's campaign plan covers efforts to drive technological innovation and address warfighters' IT and distribution needs.

The plan's corresponding strategy will capitalize on mobile and wireless technologies with the use of industry-standard processes for warehouse management. DLA predicts that the new warehouse management system, piloted in 2018, would generate $107M in cost savings.