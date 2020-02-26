DOE Allots $97M for Phase II Small Business Projects

Department of Energy is investing $97 million in 86 grants for research and development projects under small business award programs.

DOE said Monday that its new grants support the second phase of the department's Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs. Seventy small businesses from 28 states received funds from these SBIR and STTR investment pools.

Projects tackle different topics of interest across DOE's Advanced Scientific Computing, Basic Energy Sciences, Biological and Environmental Research and Nuclear Physics offices.

Topics include cold spray applications, high energy particle detection via aerogel, diamond refractive optics and photon source for quantum networks.