DOE Engages in Federal Partnership for Energy Security

The Department of Energy has teamed up with other federal entities to boost readiness against cyber threats targeting the U.S. energy sector.

The Energy Sector Pathfinder initiative brings together the DOE with the departments of Defense and Homeland Security in an effort to better share information and increase understanding on issues concerning energy critical infrastructure, DOE said Monday.

The effort would aim to foster collaboration, share response practices with stakeholders and support technological development.

“Through this agreement, we will strengthen the partnership between DOE, DHS and DoD to enable intergovernmental cooperation and bolster our ability to proactively address cyber threats to critical energy infrastructure, and to respond effectively should those threats materialize,” said Karen Evans, DOE's assistant secretary of cybersecurity, energy security and emergency response.

The departments will also prepare to jointly operate in response to such cybersecurity threats.