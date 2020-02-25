DOE Eyes Cybersecurity Training Effort for Nontechnical Energy Personnel

The Department of Energy plans to expand three of its cybersecurity education initiatives and train up to 2,000 technical and nontechnical personnel in the energy sector, Fifth Domain reported Monday.

DOE intends to invest in its cyber engineering program at the Idaho National Labs focused on training operators on defending energy systems against nation-state threats targeting the supply chain and relevant networks. DOE also wants to provide access to data from its “CyberForce” national cybersecurity competition held last year.

“We have to find better ways to understand and close that skills gap in operational technology,” said Sean Plankey, principal deputy assistant secretary for cybersecurity, energy, security and emergency response at DOE, during the RSA Public Sector Day 2020.

Plankey’s announcement comes after the Office of Management and Budget established a reskilling academy for federal cyber personnel.