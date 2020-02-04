DOL Working to Modernize Labor Certification Procedures

The Department of Labor has updated its electronic labor certification issuance operations as part of a $3.5M information technology modernization effort, the Federal News Network reported Monday. Under the Technology Modernization Fund, DOL deployed a platform that enabled the department to establish a mobile app for labor certifications.

Gundeep Ahluwalia, the chief information officer of DOL, told the publication that the department also consolidated its login.gov functions as part of the initiative. He noted that DOL was also able to implement a hybrid cloud using Amazon Web Services, Microsoft’s Azure offering and the department’s own data center.

“The one good thing is that all our infrastructure is consolidated and centralized,” Ahluwalia said.

According to Ahluwalia, DOL focused on updating basic IT commodities, modernizing applications and “making sure that the citizen-facing services were improved” over the past four years in an effort to meet technology modernization goals.