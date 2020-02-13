Dr. Mike Gazarik, VP Ball Aerospace Engineering, Named AIAA Fellow; Rob Strain Quoted

Dr. Mike Gazarik, Ball Aerospace's vice president of Engineering, has been appointed by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) to its 2020 class of Fellows for his continued efforts to advance space technology, the company reported on Thursday.

"Mike has spent his career advancing the future of space technology and mentoring the next generation of aerospace professionals in a manner fitting the distinction of AIAA Fellow," said Rob Strain, president, Ball Aerospace.

As vice president of Engineering at Ball Aerospace, Gazarik oversees Ball’s technology to help advance business demands and growth. He is responsible for Ball's research and development portfolio, where he ensures the company will continue to deliver high-impact discriminating technologies to provide new advancements to the customer base.

Gazarik brings over 25 years of experience in the design, development and deployment of spaceflight systems. Prior to joining Ball in March 2015, he served as associate administrator for the Space Technology Mission Directorate with NASA from Jan. 2011 to Feb. 2015.

He also served as director of Engineering at the administration’s Langley Research Center from May 2003 to Jan. 2011. Gazarik has served in a variety of managerial roles from 1997 to 2003, and began his career at MIT Lincoln Laboratory as a part of the technical staff after graduating from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1997 with a Ph.D. in electrical engineering.

"As a widely recognized and respected leader, Mike's talent for empowering innovative organizations and people shows across our industry in the many people he has inspired and in the transformative organizations he has shaped."

Gazarik will be inducted on May 19, 2020, and then recognized on May 20, 2020, at the AIAA Aerospace Spotlight Awards Gala in Washington, D.C.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ more than 18,300 people worldwide and reported 2019 net sales of $11.5 billion.