Education Dept Focuses on IT Consolidation This Year; Jason Gray Quoted

Nichols Martin February 24, 2020 News

The Department of Education is beginning the second year of its effort to modernize information technology, with the focus now being consolidation, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Jason Gray, chief information officer of the department, said he wants to decrease its amount of cloud service providers to address administrative overhead and avoid having so many contract officers.

“In terms of the future in continuing our modernization effort, we are looking at ways we can rationalize from a systems and software portfolio standpoint,” he told Federal News Network in an interview.

Gray aims to drop the department's current number of 25 cloud service providers in the effort's current phase.

The modernization strategy may last for up to eight years in total.

