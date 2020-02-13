Everbridge Releases New CEM Coronavirus Risk Data Enhancement; Imad Mouline Quoted

Everbridge has released a new specialized risk intelligence package to provide support to organizations managing the impact of the coronavirus, including people, assets, customers, facilities, supply chains, and brand, the company announced on Thursday.

“We have mobilized our resources to bring the best data and management practices to bear to help organizations mitigate the impact of the coronavirus,” said Everbridge CTO, Imad Mouline. “Having strong visibility on what is happening and anticipating the potential impact are crucial as the full nature of this situation continues to unfold.”

Everbridge’s data feed will be integrated with the company’s CEM platform and will help to address the virus, including deployment of Everbridge Data Sharing Networks. The platform will also enable customers to share information, initiation of risk intelligence briefings, broadcast of webinars by emergency preparedness experts on best practices and provision of a Coronavirus Preparedness Kit.

In addition, the threat data feed will track the virus development, featuring health-related incidents and bulletins, airport closures, transportation delays, movement restrictions and manufacturing disruptions by combining verified data sources with analysts interpretation.

The software will continually update the information and input it into the CEM platform to provide security, business continuity, emergency management, and supply chain teams with a visual for new developments

Customers can also utilize the Everbridge Network to share intelligence with other organizations and to coordinate responses through the CEM platform. Everbridge’s support teams have already established multiple private networks among hospitals and clinics across the United States so they can share coronavirus-related updates and track the spread of the virus.

Since the outbreak began, Everbridge’s customers have used the CEM platform to send nearly three million virus-related communications and leveraged the platform for rapid response and team coordination.

About Everbridge

