Gen. Stephen Lyons: USTRANSCOM Addresses Cyber Vulnerabilities Via Contract Policy

Gen. Stephen Lyons, who leads U.S. Transportation Command, said his group faces critical vulnerabilities in cybersecurity and has taken policy measures to address the issue, Fifth Domain reported Tuesday.

He told the Senate Armed Services Committee the same day that cyber-related vulnerabilities pose the most consequences to mobility. Lyons said, however, that he is not in the position to suddenly inspect the cybersecurity of suppliers.

In response to the situation, USTRANSCOM has imposed a stricter policy on associated contractors.