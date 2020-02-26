Deltek
Home / News / Gen. Stephen Lyons: USTRANSCOM Addresses Cyber Vulnerabilities Via Contract Policy

Gen. Stephen Lyons: USTRANSCOM Addresses Cyber Vulnerabilities Via Contract Policy

Nichols Martin February 26, 2020 News

Stephen Lyons
Stephen Lyons

Gen. Stephen Lyons, who leads U.S. Transportation Command, said his group faces critical vulnerabilities in cybersecurity and has taken policy measures to address the issue, Fifth Domain reported Tuesday.

He told the Senate Armed Services Committee the same day that cyber-related vulnerabilities pose the most consequences to mobility. Lyons said, however, that he is not in the position to suddenly inspect the cybersecurity of suppliers.

In response to the situation, USTRANSCOM has imposed a stricter policy on associated contractors.

Check Also

Army’s William Jordan Gillis Nominated to Lead Service’s Sustainment

President Trump has announced his nomination for William Jordan Gillis, a U.S. Army official, to serve as assistant secretary of defense for sustainment, Defense News reported Tuesday. If confirmed for the role, Gillis would succeed Robert McMahon, who stepped down in November.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved