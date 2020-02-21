Deltek
GSA AI Center of Excellence Highlights Adoption to Address Challenges

Nichols Martin February 21, 2020 News

The General Services Administration's Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence works to help agencies leverage AI technologies. AI CoE adapts through obstacles and allows agencies to accelerate service deliveries, bolster workforce ability and cut down errors, GSA's Technology Transformation Services said in a blog post published Thursday.

GSA emphasizes the need to adapt through time and reach speeds necessary to thrive in a competitive environment. The AI-driven center uses machine learning, automation and other new technologies to keep pace with the evolving landscape of challenges.

Agencies receive AI CoE's help to tackle specific issues and improve public services via modernization.

