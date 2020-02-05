GSA Prioritizes AI for Presidential Innovation Fellows Initiative

The General Services Administration intends to focus on artificial intelligence as part of this year's Presidential Innovation Fellows program, FedScoop reported Tuesday.

Harry Lee, assistant commissioner of GSA’s Technology Transformation Services unit, said at an ACT-IAC event that TTS wants to “accelerate the adoption of AI across the federal government” for 2020 PIF efforts.

According to a GSA spokesperson, there is “increased interest” among agencies on the use of machine learning and robotic process automation to drive AI implementation. The spokesperson noted that GSA is currently eyeing the automaton of credentialing procedures for employee background investigations.

“The program has a robust pipeline of new use cases that are under evaluation and in development,” the spokesperson said. “Agencies, including GSA, are looking across all functional areas for automation candidates.”

GSA plans to hold an event on Feb. 12 to further discuss AI use cases as part of the PIF effort.