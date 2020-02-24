HHS Finalizes Strategy Against Regulation-Caused IT Burdens

The Department of Health and Human Services has released a strategy that addresses the health information technology burden caused by excessive regulation.

The report, titled "Strategy on Reducing Regulatory and Administrative Burden Relating to the Use of Health IT and EHRs," tackles regulation-caused burden on the electronic health record, HHS said Friday.

HHS also included recommendations made to help care providers provide IT-driven, patient-centric services with less focus on paperwork.

"We received feedback from hundreds of organizations and healthcare providers on this new burden-reduction strategy, and the input made clear that there are plenty of steps still necessary to make IT more usable for providers and maximize the promise of electronic health records," said Alex Azar, HHS secretary.

The report focuses on the areas of health IT usability, reporting requirements and coordinated public health reporting.

HHS' Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology worked with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to construct the report as directed by the 21st Century Cures Act.