HII Finishes Delbert D. Black Ship Builder’s Tests

Huntington Ingalls Industries has concluded builder's trials of the future USS Delbert D. Black, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer.

The company's Ingalls Shipbuilding Division held the trials last week in the Gulf of Mexico over three days, following Alpha trials that took place in December, the U.S. Navy said Monday.

“The Navy and our dedicated shipbuilders have continued to make strides towards delivering this exceptional capability to the fleet, and performed well during builder’s trials,” said Capt. Seth Miller, who manages the Arleigh Burke ship class program.

Flight IIA destroyers, such as Delbert D. Black, are designed to support coastal, littoral and open ocean operations via power projection, escort and forward presence functions.

The Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey will subject the ship to acceptance trials next month.