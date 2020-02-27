Iridium Communications Debuts Iridium Certus 700 to Provide Enhanced L-Band Speeds; Bryan Hartin, Matt Desch Quoted

Iridium Communications has released Iridium Certus 700 service to provide the most efficient L-band speeds within the industry, the company reported on Thursday. The service has become commercially available after its initial launch in 2019.

"As we see this increasing adoption, we also look ahead to our coming Iridium Certus midband class of devices currently in development, which opens the door to enhanced capabilities for autonomous systems, remote sensors and a new generation of satellite-powered personal communicators," Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium and six time Wash100 Award recipient, commented.

Initially, Iridium Certus provided L-band upload and download speeds of up to 352 kbps after its first launch. With the upgrade to Iridium Certus 700, the company has improved the download speeds to up to 704 kbps.

The faster speeds available can enhance applications, including telemedicine for remote aid workers, command and control or situational awareness updates for militaries, and remote database access or video monitoring for first responders and police

Iridium Certus is the only broadband service that will provide global, weather-resilient coverage for on-the-move internet and high-quality voice access. Certus has been delivered through small form factor, cost-effective antennas and terminals from Cobham and Thales, and has reported a growth in its maritime and land-mobile/connected vehicle customer base.

For maritime integration, Iridium Certus serves as either a primary ship communications solution or as a VSAT companion service. Regardless of a vessel's location at sea, Iridium Certus 700 delivers high-speed L-band connectivity, enhancing ship business applications, IoT services and connected ship communications.

"Iridium Certus is now the standard when it comes to providing primary maritime or VSAT companion service, and a reliable weather-resilient broadband solution for mobile applications supporting railways, first responders, and any industry regularly working beyond the reach of terrestrial coverage,” said Bryan Hartin, executive vice president, Iridium.

Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications.

In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM.