John Mengucci, President and CEO of CACI, Receives First Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic

Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic, presented John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI International, his first Wash100 Award as a part of the 2020 selection on Friday. Executive Mosaic recognizes Mengucci for growing the company’s revenue through valuable contract awards and tactful acquisitions, which has continued to advance the company’s influence in the sector.Mengucci was appointed to his current role in June 2019, succeeding six-time Wash100 Award winner Ken Asbury. Since joining the company, Mengucci has led CACI through multiple contract awards, which has cemented the company’s influence within the federal government. Most notably, Mengucci helped CACI secure a $1.9 billion contract from U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Nov. 2019. CACI will continue its efforts to modernize the mission-critical systems throughout the year. Mengucci also supervised multimillion-dollar contracts to support a range of military missions. In Nov. 2019, CACI secured a potential five-year, $907 million task order to assist U.S. Army personnel’s analysis and management of intelligence that will be used to support the service branch's missions in Afghanistan. Mengucci will oversee CACI’s implementation of SAFE Agile practices to help AFRL enhance information security and execute new approaches to analyze, access and disseminate data across intelligence community and Air Force domains. The company will also provide support in other areas such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, signals and geospatial intelligence. Under Mengucci’s lead, the company has utilized its influence and increased revenue for philanthropic initiatives. Mengucci has funded students in their future career. CACI announced in Nov. 2019 that the company has worked to support students through the Ken Asbury Mentorship Program. CACI continues to help students connect with industry professionals and offers internship support for successful candidates. Executive Mosaic congratulates CACI and John Mengucci for his 2020 Wash100 Award selection. Because of his efforts to advance CACI’s influence in the GovCon sector through major contract awards with various service branches, multiple acquisitions, and humanitarian efforts, proves that Mengucci is a significant figure in the industry. About Wash100 The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision. Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.