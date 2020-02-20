Kevin Phillips, ManTech President and CEO, Receives Fourth Consecutive Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic

Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic, presented Kevin Phillips, president and CEO of ManTech, his fourth consecutive Wash100 Award as part of the 2020 selection on Friday.

Executive Mosaic recognizes Phillips for leading the company’s growth and pushing for innovation to improve technology implementation for the federal government as well as its policies to protect government customers and employees. His commitment to improve federal policies, the vetting process and open architecture demonstrates an extremely high level of achievement for Phillips in the government contracting (GovCon) industry.

Phillips continues to be the driving force behind ManTech’s financial growth and his support in assisting the federal government in implementing emerging technology and initiatives has led him to remain one of the top executives in the GovCon industry.

Under his leadership, ManTech has received many contract awards, including a $325 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide administrative, scientific and technical support for the DHS’ Science and Technology Directorate.

Phillips has also advocated for open architectures to help government customers introduce new features into an existing platform faster. He urged contractors to work with the government as it moves toward adopting multitenant, multidomain systems.

In addition, Phillips, along with much of the GovCon industry, has said that the government should be open to sharing information about its employee vetting process with the industry in order to prevent future security breaches. He argues that contractors want to use the information to identify potential insider threats, not to monitor personnel.

“If the information goes to every insider threat lead for every company, that’s great,” said Phillips during an interviewin Jan 2020. “They’re going to be trained. They’re going to be expected, if that’s the security professional, to be the same person.”

Executive Mosaic congratulates Kevin Phillips and ManTech on receiving his fourth Wash100 Award. Phillips’ leadership and vision to improve federal policy, assist in technology implementation and drive company growth for ManTech has earned him a great reputation across the industry.

