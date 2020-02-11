Deltek
Home / News / Kristen Baldwin Joins FAA as CIO

Kristen Baldwin Joins FAA as CIO

Matthew Nelson February 11, 2020 News

Kristen Baldwin
Kristen Baldwin

Kristen Baldwin, deputy chief information officer at the Department of Transportation, has been tapped to serve at the Federal Aviation Administration as CIO, Federal News Network reported Monday. Baldwin has succeeded Sean Torpey, who assumed the role on an acting basis since December 2016.

Prior to her previous role, Baldwin held the role of associate CIO for business technology alignment and governance. She also worked as director at the Office of the Chief Information Officer's Resource Management Office. She took part in DOT's Open Government effort and served as a senior accountable official for the Office of Management and Budget's PortfolioStat program.

The FAA published a roadmap that details the agency's plans from 2019 through 2022.

Check Also

David Norquist on DoD’s $705.4B Budget Request for FY 2021

Deputy Defense Secretary and 2020 Wash100 Award winner David Norquist said the Pentagon’s proposed budget of $705.4 billion for fiscal year 2021 seeks to prepare the U.S. armed forces for “high-end” warfare, DoD News reported Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved