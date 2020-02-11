Kristen Baldwin Joins FAA as CIO

Kristen Baldwin, deputy chief information officer at the Department of Transportation, has been tapped to serve at the Federal Aviation Administration as CIO, Federal News Network reported Monday. Baldwin has succeeded Sean Torpey, who assumed the role on an acting basis since December 2016.

Prior to her previous role, Baldwin held the role of associate CIO for business technology alignment and governance. She also worked as director at the Office of the Chief Information Officer's Resource Management Office. She took part in DOT's Open Government effort and served as a senior accountable official for the Office of Management and Budget's PortfolioStat program.

The FAA published a roadmap that details the agency's plans from 2019 through 2022.