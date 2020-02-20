Labor Dept Allots About $100M for Industrial Apprenticeships

The Department of Labor is investing almost $100M in grants under a public-private apprenticeship program for multiple industries.
The program, known as "Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap," would support 28 apprenticeships in a range of industries such as information technology, health care and manufacturing, DOL said Tuesday.
"This funding will bolster America's competitiveness by adding more skilled workers to fill millions of open jobs today and in the future," said Eugene Scalia, secretary of labor.
Apprenticeships under the program include work-based learning and instructional activities.
Awardees are:
- Aerospace Machinist Joint Training Committee
- AFL-CIO Working for America
- Alamo Community College District
- American Association of Port Authorities
- Argentum
- Arkansas Division of Higher Education
- Arizona Board of Regents, on behalf of Arizona State University
- Colorado Community College System
- Electrical Training ALLIANCE
- Florida Alcohol and Drug Abuse Association
- Goodwin College
- H-CAP
- Idaho State Board of Education
- Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana
- Missouri Chamber Foundation
- North Carolina State University
- Oakland Community College
- Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner, State of Rhode Island
- Regents of the University of Colorado/UOC-Colorado Springs
- SHRM Foundation
- Southern Utah University
- Southwest Tennessee Community College
- The Regents of the University of California (Davis)
- The Regents of the University of California (Riverside)
- University of Louisville Research Foundation
- University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
- Wireless Infrastructure Association
- Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership