Labor Dept Allots About $100M for Industrial Apprenticeships

The Department of Labor is investing almost $100M in grants under a public-private apprenticeship program for multiple industries.

The program, known as "Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap," would support 28 apprenticeships in a range of industries such as information technology, health care and manufacturing, DOL said Tuesday.

"This funding will bolster America's competitiveness by adding more skilled workers to fill millions of open jobs today and in the future," said Eugene Scalia, secretary of labor.

Apprenticeships under the program include work-based learning and instructional activities.

Awardees are: