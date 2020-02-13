Leidos Partners with Rusada as ENVISION Systems Integrator to Provide Flight Operations Software; Kevin Lansdowne Quoted

Leidos has announced the company’s partnership with Rusada to serve as systems integrator for ENVISION, Rusada's Aviation Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and Flight Operations software, Leidos reported on Thursday.

"As a premier provider of airborne solutions, Leidos is committed to keeping its customers abreast of best-of-breed technology enhancements," said Kevin Lansdowne, senior vice president of Leidos Airborne Solutions. "This agreement will leverage both companies' expertise to deliver next generation software for airlines and aircraft operators across the globe."

Leidos' Airborne Solutions Operation (ASO) will serve as the systems integrator. The company will provide services to install, configure, operate and apply the software for customer's aviation business. Rusada will continue to be the software product developer.

ENVISION has been implemented by aircraft operators, MRO providers and manufacturers to provide management maintenance and airworthiness activities. The web-based software utilizes the current, advanced technologies, which has supplied aviation decision-makers with informative data, adding value to their organization.

"This partnership is the natural conclusion of the great work we have already done together," said Julian Stourton, CEO of Rusada. "Both companies strive to deliver the highest quality services in our respective fields and together we present an unparalleled offering to aviation companies across the globe."

In addition to the company’s partnership with Rusada, Leidos has agreed to partner Clarify Health Solutions’ predictive analytics in support of customers’ health care activities in Jan. 2020.

Leidos will integrate Clarify’s predictive insights into Leidos’ careC2 platform that works to facilitate the operational, clinical and financial oversight of healthcare processes. The careC2 system’s security, governance and data functions will work with Clarify’s analytics to help industry clients design and deliver tailored health care applications.

The two companies will also jointly build a roadmap to help customers technologically address challenges and cater to their customers’ needs. Jon Scholl, president at Leidos Health Group, said the two firms’ combined expertise will allow healthcare partners to gain boosted visibility across operations.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 36,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018.