Lt. Gen. John Thompson: USAF Space, Missile Center to Take More Risks

The U.S. Air Force's Space and Missile Systems Center plans to further engage nontraditional technology companies with an accelerated, high-risk approach this year, Space News reported Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. John Thompson, who commands SMC, said at the SmallSat Symposium that the center will pursue calculated risks in efforts to demonstrate and prototype new technologies.

SMC is pursuing the SMC 2.0 initiative to streamline its organizational processes, rightfully assign responsibilities, foster inter-sector partnerships and innovate space technology, Thompson noted.

“With nontraditional defense contractors, small businesses and potential game-changers, we can afford to take risks,” the commander said.