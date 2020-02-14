Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium Communications, Receives Sixth Consecutive Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic

Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic, presented Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium Communications, his sixth consecutive Wash100 Award as a part of the 2020 selection on Wednesday.

Executive Mosaic recognizes Desch for advancing new satellite capabilities, the internet of things (IoT) and cloud technologies while driving revenue for Iridium.

Under Desch’s leadership, Iridium recorded a 12 percent growth in revenue in the first quarter of 2019. Desch mentioned that the company’s L-band broadband service was a huge driving force along with the ongoing efforts to advance the IoT, cloud and satellite technology.

In the third quarter of 2019, Iridium’s commercial IoT data subscribers increased by 25 percent to 767,000. Iridium and Amazon Web Services partnered to develop a satellite cloud-based offering for internet-of-things users in September.

The service officially launched on Jan. 29 to showcase Iridium’s ability to assist its customers connect and manage assets anywhere with its Iridium satellite network.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Iridium Communications and Matt Desch on his 2020 Wash100 Award. Desch’s drive to advance satellite technology alongside the IoT and grow the company’s presence in the GovCon sector have made him one of the top contributors to the sector’s future.

About Wash100

The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.

Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.