McAleese to Host 11th Defense Programs Conference

McAleese & Associates will host its 11th conference on defense programs, March 4, at the Atrium Ballroom of the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C. The upcoming event's program has been structured for defense investors, senior industry leaders, congressional staff and Department of Defense officials.

Click here to register and view the list of confirmed speakers.

Jim McAleese, a three-time Wash100 inductee, established his company in 1992 to offer consulting and legal services to government contracting firms.