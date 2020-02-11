Mike Garris, Maj. Sam Gray, Terry Busch to Serve as Panelists at Potomac Officers Club’s AI Summit 2020 on Feb. 13th

Mike Garris, chief technology advisor of National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), Maj. Sam Gray, program manager at the Autonomy & AI Portfolio of Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO), and Terry Busch, technical director of Machine-Assisted Analytic Rapid-Repository System (MARS) of Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) will serve as panelists during Potomac Officers Club’s 2nd Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit 2020 on Thursday, Feb. 13th.

Register here for POC’s 2nd Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit 2020.

Chris Powell, chief technology officer (CTO) of NT Concepts will moderate the "Managing Enterprise-Scale Data Engineering in Support of Enterprise-Scale AI" panel. Powell supports the horizontal integration of geospatial, software and data analytics across our solutions to help our customers analyze, visualize, and understand their data at NT Concepts.

Garris brings 32 years of experience to the panel, with focuses in AI, image processing, pattern recognition and biometrics. He also currently serves on the National Science and Technology Council’s (NSTC) Subcommittee on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (ML/AI).

Gray, in his role, focuses on technologies associated with machine learning, AI, robotics, autonomy and cloud computing. He helps develop innovative methodologies for conducting smarter sustainment of DoD platforms. Additionally, Gray integrates emerging commercial capabilities, including cloud computing and advanced data analytics, into the Department.

Busch provides program development, technical direction, and strategic tactics for DIA’s program. He also supports foundational intelligence and has worked to modernize the intelligence database, integrating a new system that is intended to provide a greater capability to the Department and intelligence community (IC).

Robert Work, senior counselor for Defense and Distinguished Senior Fellow for Defense and National Security, and Charles Romine, director of the Information Technology Laboratory (ITL) at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will serve as keynote speakers prior to the panel.

Join the Potomac Officers Club for our 2nd Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to hear public and private sector leaders discuss government AI programs and priorities, new initiatives and how to achieve enterprise AI.

Register here for POC’s 2nd Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit 2020.