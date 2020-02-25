NASA Releases Tech Licensing Solicitations for Biomedical, Health Capabilities

NASA has issued solicitations for three Technology Transfer Program opportunities that will allow commercial entities to license the agency’s capabilities to benefit the general public, Nextgov reported Monday.

NASA offers a patent opportunity for a heart signal detection platform that may provide identification and biometric capabilities to verify a person's identity. According to the HeartbeatID solicitation, users can use the technology to record cardiac muscle movement.

The second technology is called the Portable Unit for Metabolic Analysis, which offers a wearable platform that provides “highly precise real-time measurements of human metabolic functions” such as heart rate, temperature and inhalation and exhalation airflow.

The agency also offers licensing opportunities for the Subcutaneous Structure Imager technology, which is a compact below-the-skin capability that helps visualize veins and other vascular structures in juvenile, elderly, dark-skinned, obese and other “challenging patient populations”.

Other NASA technologies up for licensing include human tissue modeling platforms and biochemical sensors suitable for diagnostics.