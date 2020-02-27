Navy Department to Create Acquisition Modernization Office

Officials from the Department of the Navy have signed an agreement to stand up an office that would modernize procurement management.

The new Acquisition Modernization Office, part of Naval Facilities Engineering Command, would look into approaches that support procurement across U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps installation commands, DON said Wednesday.

AMO's establishment also aims to bolster DON's capacity to pursue contractual matters and installation-related leases.

“This Acquisition Modernization Office will assist our base commanders in partnering with defense communities and private industry to identify and develop non-traditional solutions for traditional infrastructure, utility and base operating support requirements in order to increase Naval shore capabilities and resilience,” said Rear Adm. John Korka, who leads NAVFAC and will oversee AMO's creation.

The signed agreement grants AMO an initial three-year operating term that the office would use to demonstrate viability.

“AMO provides Navy a new capability to finance unprogrammed shore requirements with greater speed and agility by partnering with the private sector on strategic joint ventures,” said John Kliem, who will lead AMO as director.