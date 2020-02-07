NGA Deputy Director Stacey Dixon Receives 2020 Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic

Jim Garrettson, found and CEO of Executive Mosaic, presented Dr. Stacey Dixon, deputy director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), her first Wash100 Award as a part of the 2020 selection on Wednesday Dixon received her first Wash100 Award for her efforts to diversify NGA’s workforce and develop new education platforms for future employees. With her first Wash100 Award win, she has demonstrated a level of excellence in the GovCon sector that makes her one of the most likely members of the community to influence the industry throughout 2020. She became NGA’s deputy director on June 23, 2019. She assists the director, fellow 2020 Wash100 Award recipient Vice Adm. Robert Sharp, in leading the agency and managing the National System for Geospatial Intelligence. “Dr. Dixon is a proven leader who has a deep understanding of NGA and the entire intelligence community, its current challenges and the bright opportunities that lie ahead,” said Sharp. Dixon has been an advocate for gender equality and diversity within the NGA as well as industry and the federal government. She’s also been heavily involved in the initiatives to improve the agency’s workforce, including developing online training programs to reach young professionals across multiple sectors. Executive Mosaic congratulates NGA and Dr. Stacey Dixon for her 2020 Wash100 Award selection. Dixon’s contributions to the GovCon sector continue to demonstrate the level of excellence that she reached as an executive and the contributions she could make over the course of 2020. About Wash100 The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision. Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.