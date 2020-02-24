NIH NIAID Awards Booz Allen Hamilton $147M Support Contract to Protect Public Health Around the World; Roman Salasznyk Quoted

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has awarded Booz Allen Hamilton a potential $147.4 million, five-year support contract to provide technical support and services that will help the Institute fulfill its mission to protect public health around the world, the company announced on Monday.

“The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases plays a vital role in protecting public health in the United States and worldwide. Their scientists conduct groundbreaking research to create vaccines and identify new lifesaving treatments, and are also called upon to rapidly respond in times of crisis like the Coronavirus epidemic,” said Roman Salasznyk, vice president and Booz Allen Life Science Lead.

Booz Allen will serve as a strategic partner to the NIAID to advance the Institute’s mission to expedite scientific discoveries, foster innovative research and strategies to improve public health and ensure the nation’s disease-prevention capabilities.

The company will support the NIAID’s Office of Computer Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB) to help develop and maintain enterprise applications, including clinical regulatory support systems, learning management systems for international efforts and electronic document management and document workflows to expedite and improve internal processes.

Booz Allen will provide a range of expertise involving document and records management, business process automation, case management, machine learning, open source platforms and specific knowledge of clinical research and the systems required to support it.

Through the contract, the NIAID will better understand, treat and prevent infectious, immunologic and allergic diseases, as well as improve the response to the emergence or reemergence of infectious diseases like influenza, malaria and Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“With a unique blend of knowledge in life science and deep expertise in federal IT modernization, Booz Allen’s tremendous pool of talent is well positioned to deliver modern, technical solutions to help the NIAID fulfill its mission,” Salasznyk concluded.

