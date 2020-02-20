NIST Releases Draft Data Privacy Framework

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has issued a draft framework for ensuring compliance with ethical standards for data privacy, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

NIST aims to use the draft data privacy guidance to support the implementation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, internet-of-things and biometrics. The agency also wants to establish standards for privacy techniques and other risk assessment procedures.

In addition, NIST will work with its National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education component to establish skills requirements for positions involving privacy assessment.

Walter Copan, director of NIST and undersecretary of commerce for standards and technology, told attendees at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event that NIST also plans to work with small businesses for the initiative.

“Over the next few months, we’ll be reaching out to these innovative smaller companies with their resource constraints understood to better have a sense of how the privacy framework can help enhance their work and their operations,” he said.