Deltek
Home / News / NIST Releases Guidance for Securing Unclassified Data in Nonfederal Systems

NIST Releases Guidance for Securing Unclassified Data in Nonfederal Systems

Brenda Marie Rivers February 24, 2020 News

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has issued its guidance on ensuring the security of government information housed in systems not owned and operated by federal entities.

The guidance, titled “Protecting Controlled Unclassified Information in Nonfederal Systems and Organizations”, includes security recommendations for agencies seeking to ensure the confidentiality of CUI in systems that don’t operate under government oversight.

NIST noted that the guidance may be used to inform the development of requirements in contract vehicles and other agreements with commercial entities. Technologies covered by the guidance include components of nonfederal platforms that process CUI or provide protection for such data. 

According to the agency, protection of CUI is “of paramount importance to federal agencies and can directly impact the ability of the federal government to successfully conduct its essential missions and functions.”

Check Also

Education Dept Focuses on IT Consolidation This Year; Jason Gray Quoted

The Department of Education is beginning the second year of its effort to modernize information technology, with the focus now being consolidation, Federal News Network reported Thursday. Jason Gray, chief information officer of the department, said he wants to decrease its amount of cloud service providers to address administrative overhead and avoid having so many contract officers.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved