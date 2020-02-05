NIST Seeks Industry Support for Data Confidentiality Program

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has launched two data confidentiality projects and is calling on industry to “provide products and technical expertise to support and demonstrate security platforms,” Fifth Domain reported Wednesday.

According to a Federal Register notice, NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence seeks partnerships to “establish tools and procedures to defend, detect, and respond to data confidentiality events” as part of the Data Confidentiality Building Block initiative.

The first effort will focus on identifying and protecting assets and data against breaches while the second project revolves around data breach detection, response and recovery activities.

“The NCCoE chose to address data confidentiality in two parallel projects to provide modular, adaptable guidance rather than an all-or-nothing approach,” NIST noted.

The agency plans to issue a cybersecurity guide upon the completion of both projects. The building block effort is slated to begin no sooner than March 5.