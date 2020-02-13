Deltek
NOAA, OceanX Form Deep-Sea Exploration Partnership

Matthew Nelson February 13, 2020 News

OceanX has entered into an agreement with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to expand deep ocean exploration and scientific research activities.

As part of the agreement, the two entities will conduct joint deep-sea exploration missions aboard OceanX ships in a bid to promote comprehension of the ocean's benefits, NOAA said Tuesday.

NOAA intends to employ the partnership to map the entire U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone and potentially optimize various economic areas such as maritime commerce and domestic seafood production.

“We are thrilled to partner with NOAA, our nation’s leading science agency, and can think of no more important partner to support our core mission at OceanX, which is to create a global community that is engaged with understanding, enjoying, and protecting our oceans,” said Vincent Pieribone, vice chairman and chief scientist at NOAA.

Founded in 2018, OceanX is a marine research organization that seeks to carry out biological discovery activities within the sea's inaccessible areas by fostering collaborations between media entities, philanthropy partners, leaders and scientists.

