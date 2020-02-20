NSWC Crane Holds Collaborative Event for Undersea Vehicle Tech Dev’t

Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane held a three-day event that sought to foster collaborative activities and optimize shipbuilding processes for undersea vehicles.

Jointly facilitated by the University of Rhode Island, General Dynamics' Electric Boat subsidiary and the University of Connecticut, the National Institute for Undersea Vehicle Technology effort focused on technology transition, research and workforce development activities, the Naval Sea Systems Command said Wednesday.

Efforts under the event are intended to build the workforce and capabilities required to speed up research initiatives in undersea vehicle systems. Representatives from various U.S. Navy organizations such as the Naval Undersea Warfare Center and NavalX Tech Bridges attended the three-day activity.

“At NSWC Crane we are very fortunate to have incredible support for our mission through an expansive network of external partner organizations that contribute to workforce development and attraction, cutting edge defense research, technology transfer, and defense-oriented economic development," said Kyle Werner, director of engagement at NSWC Crane.