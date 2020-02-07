OMB in Search for Federal Deputy CIO

The Office of Management and Budget seeks an individual capable to serve as the federal deputy chief information officer. The federal deputy CIO would lead and advise on the development of information technology policy for the federal government, USAJOBS said. The officer will operate from Washington, D.C.

Responsibilities will also include the oversight of digital services, agency engagement and IT modernization. The officer would also provide insight on federal priorities to help the White House form the annual President's Budget Request.

The job also involves working closely with the federal CIO and OMB leaders regarding policy and governance. OMB will provide an annual salary of up to $197,300 for the role.

Interested individuals may send applications from Feb. 3 to 17.