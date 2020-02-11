ORI Names Robert Pick Public Sector VP to Improve Strategic Growth; Shannon Brown Quoted

ORI has appointed Robert Pick as vice president of the company’s public sector practice to expand strategic growth and improve IT capabilities, ORI announced on Tuesday.

“There is no doubt that his addition will further our mission to bring best-in-class data analytics and technology solutions to government clients to transform their data into actionable insights…With such a rich background in delivering leading-edge IT and digital services to government agencies, Bob’s combination of tech savvy, IT leadership, and results-driven strategic planning is an ideal fit for ORI,” said ORI president, Shannon Brown.

In the role, Pick will lead ORI’s public sector strategic growth activities, utilizing his expansive knowledge in IT management, strategic planning and implementation, systems development and support and process improvement.

Prior to joining ORI, Pick served as vice president of business development with HighPoint Global between Oct. 2017 to July 2019. In his position, he provided operations oversight, business development and capture support.

He also supervised the IT services and support team, where he planned, modified and implemented business marketing strategies geared toward reaching revenue goals, accumulating clients and growing the business.

Pick also served in a variety of senior leadership roles with Primescape Solutions between March 2015 and Oct. 2017. In his most recent position as vice president, Pick supervised operational and corporate business development.

As program director with NARTech from July 2013 to May 2015, Pick specialized in Web-enabled development, maintenance and integration services to federal government clients. He also assessed at CMMI Level 5.

Between April 2012 and Feb 2013, Pick served as vice president of mission solutions with Salient Federal Solutions, where he provided management leadership and direction to over 100 technical and professional resources supporting up to 10 contracts with revenue totals of $20 million annually.

During his 15-year tenure with Advanced Technology Systems from 1992 to 2007, Pick served in a variety of managerial roles, where he provided support services to government departments, including the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the United States Coast Guard.

“I am thrilled to join ORI in providing new and innovative services to help government solution providers better understand each customer’s experience. With data analysis and data mining solutions that truly hear the ‘voice of the customer,’ we arm government clients with the data needed to drive strategic decisions that improve the customer experience,” added Pick.

About ORI

ORI is a full-service customer experience (CX) consulting firm applying innovative data collection, data analysis, and IT services to help government, commercial, and association clients gain a full understanding of citizen and customer expectations. By offering quick and efficient data collection, agile research and analysis, and systematic listening to mine all types of structured and unstructured customer feedback for insights, ORI translates data into decisions and decisions into stronger citizen and customer engagement.

ORI, a certified women-owned small business (WOSB) and eight-time Inc. 5000 honoree, has been recognized consistently for three decades for the successful delivery of data collection and processing and customer satisfaction research services.