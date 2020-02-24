Deltek
Home / News / Perrigo To Acquire Oral Care Assets Of High Ridge Brands

Perrigo To Acquire Oral Care Assets Of High Ridge Brands

William McCormick February 24, 2020 News

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO) announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the oral care assets of High Ridge Brands for $113 million in cash.

The acquisition, which is subject to bankruptcy court approval in connection with High Ridge Brands' chapter 11 cases, as well as other customary closing conditions for this size of transaction, once again demonstrates Perrigo's commitment to transform to a consumer-focused self-care company and build shareholder value. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

"The strategic acquisition of these oral care assets highlights the tremendous value of the Ranir platform, and it underscores that there are numerous bolt-on opportunities that can advance Perrigo as a global self-care leader," said Murray S. Kessler, Perrigo President and Chief Executive Officer. "It also demonstrates that Perrigo will remain disciplined and mindful of maximizing shareholder value as it proceeds with its portfolio reconfiguration plans."

Check Also

Ryan McCarthy Talks DoD Hypersonic Defense, Supply Chain Needs

Army Secretary and 2020 Wash100 winner Ryan McCarthy has said the Department of Defense needs to establish a low-Earth orbit defense infrastructure and joint command-and-control system to effectively counter hypersonic threats, Defense.gov reported Friday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved