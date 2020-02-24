Perrigo To Acquire Oral Care Assets Of High Ridge Brands

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO) announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the oral care assets of High Ridge Brands for $113 million in cash.

The acquisition, which is subject to bankruptcy court approval in connection with High Ridge Brands' chapter 11 cases, as well as other customary closing conditions for this size of transaction, once again demonstrates Perrigo's commitment to transform to a consumer-focused self-care company and build shareholder value. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

"The strategic acquisition of these oral care assets highlights the tremendous value of the Ranir platform, and it underscores that there are numerous bolt-on opportunities that can advance Perrigo as a global self-care leader," said Murray S. Kessler, Perrigo President and Chief Executive Officer. "It also demonstrates that Perrigo will remain disciplined and mindful of maximizing shareholder value as it proceeds with its portfolio reconfiguration plans."