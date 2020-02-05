Potomac Officers Club’s Defense Research and Development Summit 2020 to Feature Frank Klemm, Scott Gilman, Timothy Grayson as Panelists on Feb. 6th

Frank Klemm, superintendent of Tactical Electronic Warfare Division with Naval Research Laboratory of U.S. Navy, Scott Gilman, deputy director of the U.S. Army Modeling and Simulation Office (AMSO), and Timothy Grayson, director of the Strategic Technology Office of Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA), will be panelists during Potomac Officers Club’s 6th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit 2020 on Thursday, Feb. 6th.

Click here to register for POC’s Defense Research and Development Summit 2020.

Following the opening keynote addresses, the panelists will provide insight into the challenges leaders face, regarding the research and development of the defense sector, as U.S. competitors continue to make major technological advances in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Klemm, in his role with the Navy, provides technical direction and oversight in all the areas of shipboard and airborne electronic support (ES) and electronic attack (EA) technologies and systems. These technologies and systems cover the electromagnetic spectrum encompassing the communications (RF), microwave (RF), millimeter wave (MMW), infrared (IR), electro-optical (EO) frequencies.

Gilman has served over 24 years as an Engineer and FA57 simulation operations officer and brings experience with operational assignments, including Combat Engineer Platoon Leader and the modification and development of virtual environment. His previous assignments include: USARCENT G37 Chief of Training and Exercises, Shaw AFB, SC; TRADOC Capability Manager (TCM) Virtual & Gaming, Fort Leavenworth, KS and more.

Grayson leads the office of Strategic Technology in development of breakthrough technologies to enable warfighters to field, operate, and adapt distributed, joint, multi-domain combat capabilities at continuous speed. These technologies include sensing, communications, and electronic warfare technology and the supporting tools and decision aids needed to compose, integrate and operate complex combat architectures.

In today’s changing landscape, businesses and government must stay informed on processes and the advancements within research and development. Maintaining state-of-the-art technology is essential for organizations to maintain authority within the defense sector.

Register here for POC’s 6th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit 2020 on Feb. 6th. Don’t miss the opportunity to learn how the U.S. continues to protect and advance our national security as the world competes to lead the pack in the future of advanced technology.