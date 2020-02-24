Rick Wagner, President of ManTech’s MCIS Group, Receives Third Consecutive Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic

Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic, presented Rick Wagner, president of the mission, cyber and intelligence solutions group at ManTech, his third consecutive Wash100 Award as part of the 2020 selection on Friday. Executive Mosaic recognizes for leading efforts to drive cybersecurity, intelligence and other emerging technologies for the company and federal agencies. Wagner has continued to drive the company towards those goals and assisted federal agencies as they expand in the same areas. “In today’s rapidly evolving Intelligence environment, emerging technologies play a critical role in safeguarding national and homeland security,” said Wagner. “Our commitment to developing and deploying secure, best-in-class technology solutions will help speed vital intelligence to decision-makers and those at the tactical edge, in near real-time.” For cybersecurity, Wagner also said the government has to offer better incentives for cybersecurity talent as industries such as the banking sector increases demand for workers. There is a great challenge to improve the communication and collaborative efforts between the federal government and industry as well as maintaining a strong workforce to train and retain talent. “If we focus on our employees and make them successful, then they will focus on our customers, the mission will succeed and the results will follow,” said Wagner. Executive Mosaic congratulates ManTech and Rick Wagner on his third consecutive Wash100 Award this year. Wagner’s drive revenue for the company as well as push to innovate and expand cybersecurity, intelligence operations and mission IT capabilities for ManTech and federal agencies has established Wagner as one of the most influential contributors to the GovCon sector. About Wash100 The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision. Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.