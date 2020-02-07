Robert Work, Vice Chairman of NSCAI, to Give Keynote Address at Potomac Officers Club’s AI Summit 2020 on Feb. 13th

Robert Work, vice chairman of National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), will give a keynote address at Potomac Officers Club’s 2nd Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit 2020 on Thursday, Feb. 13th.

Prior to joining NSCAI, Work served as the deputy secretary of Defense. He was responsible for the daily business opperations of the Pentagon and managed the Department’s $600 billion defense program. He is known for his work, “Third Offset Strategy,” among leaders in the Department and the intelligence community. His publication aimed to restore U.S. conventional overmatch over its strategic rivals and adversaries.

During his keynote address, Work use his knowledge within the industry to provide insight of the challenges and solutions within the public and private sector as AI programs and initiatives continue to advance. He will also advize on how to effectively navigate enterprise AI, which continues to lead to major technological advances in cybersecurity and machine learning.

Charles Romine, director of the Information Technology Laboratory (ITL) of National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will also serve as a keynote speaker at the summit. Following the addresses, the summit will feature two expert panels: “Managing Enterprise-Scale Data Engineering in Support of Enterprise-Scale AI” and “Achieving Enterprise AI.”

The featured panelists include Terry Busch from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Mike Garris with the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), William Roberts from the National Geospacial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), Sam Gray with the Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO), Ritu Chadha of Perspecta, Ronnie Synakowski from the U.S. Air Force and Stoney Trent with the Department of Defense (DoD).

