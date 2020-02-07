Senate Releases Report on US Cyber, Election Security; VMware’s Tom Kellermann Comments

Tom Kellermann, head of cybersecurity strategy at VMware, has said that increasing U.S. cyber presence near Russian digital “hotspots” will help the former determine root causes of Russian intrusions, Fifth Domain reported Thursday.

“How did they get in in the first place and how did they stay in? How did they maintain persistence?" said Kellermann, formerly commissioner on the President’s Commission on Cybersecurity. “These are the critical lessons we should learn from assisting our allies in order to protect our democracy."

Kellermann’s comments come after the Senate released its report on the alleged interference of Russia in the 2016 elections. The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence recommends that the administration drive partnerships with nations designated as “near abroad” to Russia such as Ukraine.

Such collaborations will “help to prepare defenses for the eventual expansion of interference techniques targeting the West," according to the report.

Other committee recommendations include improving cyber response integration, clarifying roles and authorities across the Intelligence Community roles and increasing focus on information warfare.