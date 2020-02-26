Soraya Correa, DHS Chief Procurement Officer, to Give Keynote Address at Potomac Officers Club’s 2020 Procurement Forum on March 19th

Soraya Correa, chief procurement officer of the Department of Homeland Security, will serve as the opening keynote speaker during Potomac Officers Club’s 2020 Procurement Forum on Thursday, March 19th.

Correa oversees the work of nine heads of Contracting Activity that provide operational procurement services to DHS components, directorates and offices. She has initiated and led several key efforts designed to improve DHS procurement workforce focuses as a team and find the right solutions to enable and support the DHS mission.

These efforts include the Acquisition Innovations in Motion (AIiM) framework, such as the Procurement Innovation Lab (PIL), Education, Development, Growth and Excellence (EDGE) mentoring program.

Additionally, Correa has continued to grow and enhance efforts including the Homeland Security Acquisition Institute, the Acquisition Professional Career Program, the Strategic Sourcing Program Office, and Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization.

During her keynote address, she will discuss the short term and long term strategies, acquisition innovation initiatives, commercial items acquisition, workforce initiatives, technology modernization and collaboration between government and industry.

