Stephen Kitay Talks Partnerships, Joint Integration Needs for Space Force Efforts

Stephen Kitay, deputy assistant secretary of defense for space policy, has said that interagency, international and private-sector partnerships can help the Depaerment of Defense drive U.S. Space Force initiatives, National Defense Magazine reported Thursday.

During a Mitchell Institute event in Washington, D.C., Kitay said the DoD needs to embrace space as a “unique domain” and facilitate joint integration operations to effectively address multidomain challenges.

“To do this well, we must ensure this Space Force is not simply part of an Air Force rebrand, but rather is able to leverage the best of all the services,” Kitay noted. “We have to make sure that there is clear alignment of accountability in roles and responsibilities.”

According to Kitay, U.S. officials are slated to meet with counterparts from the U.K. as well as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France and Germany to establish strategic objectives and establish plans for joint operations.

Kitay said he will also attend a board meeting with U.S. military officials regarding joint space operations ahead of a trip to Tokyo to discuss space activities with Japan.