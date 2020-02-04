Thomas Modly: Navy to Focus on Hypersonic Projects This Year

Thomas Modly, acting secretary of the U.S. Navy, told his service branch to focus on hypersonic weapons this year, USNI News reported Friday.

The secretary issued a memo, titled SECNAV Vectors 9, that emphasizes the need to be at the lead of hypersonic weapon development due to the technology's increasing significance in the battlefield.

The service branch will conduct hypersonic weapon tests year-round, as per Modly's message.

“As we begin the transition from a development effort to fielding capability, production facilities are ramping up to meet high capacity demand,” Moldy said in the memo.

The Navy's Hypersonic Glide Body would enter testing this spring under the service's plans, the secretary said.