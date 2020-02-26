Tony Loyd Joins AECOM as VP of Houston Office to Expand Local Staff, Drive Business Growth; Wendy Lopez Quoted

AECOM has appointed Tony Loyd, P.E., vice president and Houston executive to develop the company’s growth strategy and leadership, AECOM announced on Wednesday.

“AECOM’s footprint is growing in Houston, and we are fortunate to have Tony join our Texas Initiative,” said Senior Vice President Wendy Lopez, AECOM’s Texas executive. “He is a proven leader who knows how to attract talent, mentor staff and build business.”

In his new role, Loyd will provide full-service solutions to the transportation, water, energy, education and health care industries to the company’s client base. He will also expand services and recruit new professionals to enhance AECOM’s workforce and employee base.

Bringing over 25 years of experience, Loyd has deep-rooted knowledge in the development of local, regional and national revenue growth strategies. Prior to joining AECOM, he was market sector leader for Jacobs’ Buildings and Infrastructure business unit.

Comprised of 5,500 architects and engineers in the United States, Canada and Latin America, he grew the aviation transportation sector from $9.3 million to $61.8 million in gross margin over a three year period with Jacobs.

In addition, he helped the company secure major program acquisition in Los Angeles, New York and the United Kingdom. Loyd was also a key member of the firm’s integration team as it restructured post-merger with Carter & Burgess Inc.

During his time with Carter & Burgess, he served as west region managing principal, senior vice president, and was a member of the board of directors for three years and elected as vice chairman of the board in 2007.

“At AECOM, we always seek to attract, recruit and retain the brightest, most imaginative and diverse talent in our industry,” Lopez said. “Tony understands this, and I look forward to the collaboration and innovation he will bring to meeting key objectives within our Houston office.”

