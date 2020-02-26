USACE Selects Jacobs to Deliver Engineering Services Under Environmental Quality Program; Jan Walstrom Quoted

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has selected Jacobs to deliver architect and engineering services for its Environmental Quality Program under a three-year, multiple award task order contract, the company announced on Wednesday.

"Our team has the specific experience to provide timely, cost-effective, high-quality support that will benefit the Mobile District's DoD and civilian agency customers now and into the future," said Jacobs People and Places Solutions senior vice president and Global Environmental Market director, Jan Walstrom.

Under the task order, Jacobs will support military, civil and federal agencies, including U.S. Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy, Defense Logistics Agency and other Department of Defense installations within the Mobile District's Area of Responsibility (AOR) and South Atlantic Division's AOR.

Jacobs will provide services for all products and studies associated with complex environmental compliance, planning, pollution prevention, conservation, National Environmental Policy Act, restoration and remediation design. The company will develop strategy, gather and analyze data and design action support.

"Jacobs brings a 25-year history of continuous service to the USACE Mobile District on numerous environmental compliance and pollution prevention projects," added Walstrom.

In addition to the environmental engineering Jacobs will provide to the service branches, the company will continue to work with government agencies to support environmental enhancements. In Dec. 2019, NASA awarded Jacobs a potential five-year contract to extend the company's environmental engineering work at the Marshall Space Flight Center.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers architect-engineer services such as environmental compliance support, environmental remediation and risk analysis, the company said Tuesday. Jacobs will also perform assessments of regulatory matters relevant to NASA operations at the federal and state levels as part of the IDIQ award.

The company has also supported engineering and technical advancements for MSFC programs via the Engineering Services and Science Capability Augmentation contract.

