USAF Awards Red River $95M BOA for LevelUP Cloud Services; Ross Woodley Quoted

Red River has received two five-year, $95 million Basic Ordering Agreements (BOA) from the U.S. Air Force to support LevelUP Cloud Services, the company announced on Friday.

“Red River is proud to have yet another opportunity to serve our warfighters and support the U.S. Air Force as it reimagines technology’s role in achieving its mission,” said Ross Woodley, Chief Programs Officer for Red River.

Under the first contract, Red River will provide cloud services to support the Air Force’s new LevelUP Unified Platform, a cyberspace operations system for future cyber mission force capabilities. The cloud services will be utilized to create a secure DevOps platform for engineers to build, test and deploy new products on a variety of systems and architectures.

In addition, Red River will install LevelUp’s DevSecOps Tools, Pipeline and Platform Integration and Licensing under the second contract. With the new capabilities, the Air Force will be able to provide access to the software titles, tools and other to meet their next-generation mission requirements.

“We look forward to partnering with the LevelUP teams to drive innovation with our cloud expertise and services,” Woodley added.

Since the company’s certification by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Oct. 2019, Red River has continued to grow and make new partnerships within the private and public sectors. Recognized as a managed service provider after the completion of a third-party audit process, the company stated that the status validates its capacity to proactively automate, monitor and manage customers’ cloud environments.

In addition, the company has secured AWS Government Competency status and is eligible to offer the Amazon EC2 tool under the Microsoft Windows Server Partners program.

“We will continue to evolve and grow our managed services capabilities to better enable our customers to focus on accelerating the growth and transformation of their organizations,” said Dan McGee, chief operations officer at Red River.

