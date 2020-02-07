Deltek
Home / News / VA to Adopt 5G Tech in Palo Alto Hospital; Robert Wilkie Quoted

VA to Adopt 5G Tech in Palo Alto Hospital; Robert Wilkie Quoted

Nichols Martin February 7, 2020 News

Robert Wilkie
Robert Wilkie

The Department of Veterans Affairs will implement fifth-generation or 5G connectivity across health care operations of its Palo Alto, Calif.-based hospital, Military.com reported Thursday.

Robert Wilkie, VA secretary and 2019 Wash100 Award winner, said at a National Press Club conference he expects 5G to help the department generate higher-definition visuals of patient anatomy in support of the telesurgery services.

VA offers its telehealth service to remotely deliver health care services to veterans across the country. The Palo Alto Health Care System would use 5G to better guide surgeons in performing operations, the secretary added. The hospital's adoption of 5G will make it the first medical facility in the U.S. to do so.

Check Also

NGA Deputy Director Stacey Dixon Receives 2020 Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic

Jim Garrettson, found and CEO of Executive Mosaic, presented Dr. Stacey Dixon, deputy director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), her first Wash100 Award as a part of the 2020 selection on Wednesday

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved