VA to Adopt 5G Tech in Palo Alto Hospital; Robert Wilkie Quoted

The Department of Veterans Affairs will implement fifth-generation or 5G connectivity across health care operations of its Palo Alto, Calif.-based hospital, Military.com reported Thursday.

Robert Wilkie, VA secretary and 2019 Wash100 Award winner, said at a National Press Club conference he expects 5G to help the department generate higher-definition visuals of patient anatomy in support of the telesurgery services.

VA offers its telehealth service to remotely deliver health care services to veterans across the country. The Palo Alto Health Care System would use 5G to better guide surgeons in performing operations, the secretary added. The hospital's adoption of 5G will make it the first medical facility in the U.S. to do so.