Alka Bhave, Perspecta’s Vice President of Performance Excellence, to Moderate at Potomac Officers Club’s CMMC Forum 2020 on April 2nd

Alka Bhave, vice president of performance excellence with Perspecta, will moderate the "Implementing CMMC" panel at Potomac Officers Club’s CMMC Forum 2020 on Thursday, April 2nd.

As vice president of performance excellence, Bhave leads an independent organization with a mission to drive excellence into the performance of Perspecta programs, with scope across all lines of business and corporate functions.

She has more than 23 years of experience in program management, systems engineering and integration and technical contribution to the development of complex space and ground systems mission and IT systems.

The Department of Defense (DoD) officially released its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) to certify DoD contractors’ cybersecurity practices and bolster supply chain security at the beginning of the year.

CMMC’s revision has moved away from self-certification, replacing current National Institute of Science and Technology’s (NIST) standards for cybersecurity with a five-level system of requirements for defense contractors.

As a moderator at POC’s event, Bhave will introduce the most important topics on the new CMMC guidelines, including CMMC’s timeline, how the certification process could change and will provide a memorandum of understanding with a newly established CMMC accrediting body.

In addition to the “Implementing CMMC” panel, Katherine Arrington, chief information security officer (CISO) for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, will serve as a keynote speaker at the event.

Arrington, 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, serves as the central coordinator and integrator within the OUSDA and Sustainment (OUSD(A&S)), to align acquisition cyber strategy.

As the cyber lead and programmatic analytic advisor for strategic cyber programs, she is responsible for conducting analysis within the major defense acquisition program portfolio and across the DoD. Arrigton will provide insight into Cyber Security Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) during her keynote address.

Join Potomac Officers Club for its CMMC Forum 2020 on April 2nd to learn about the impact DoD's CMMC will have on cybersecurity practices, supply chain security and other aspects of the federal market.

