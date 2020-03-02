American Systems Celebrates 45th Anniversary of the Government IT, Engineering Company’s Founding; Peter Smith Quoted

American Systems has achieved 45 years since its founding in 1975, the company reported on Monday.

“For four-and-a-half decades, American Systems has focused on delivering services and solutions that exceed our customers’ expectations in a cost-efficient manner while building a culture that rewards accountability and promotes growth in our workforce,” said Peter Smith, president and CEO of American Systems and three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

American Systems will host a video teleconference in celebration of its milestone on Thursday, March 5, in honor of company founder Tom Curran’s birthday. Curran passed away in 2014. As a founder of the company his primary focus was to provide technicians to telecommunications firms.

In 1976, Curran joined forces with Woody Ramsey, and the company's initial focus was expanded to include systems engineering for U.S. submarines. Under the leadership of Smith, American Systems is known as a broad based provider of IT and engineering services and solutions to government customers. Smith joined American Systems 40 years ago to work on the TRIDENT submarine program.

Since 1980, Smith began his growth efforts with American Systems by supporting the U.S. Navy. The company has expanded its strategic business areas, including government divisions such as defense, intelligence, federal law enforcement, U.S. outreach and healthcare.

The company now supports hundreds of programs globally, with a diverse workforce at 30 locations in the U.S. and in 15 countries overseas. Additionally, American Systems provides its customers’ national security priority programs and has over 1,400 employees. The company’s annual revenue exceeds $375 million.

“As we move forward, we expect to build on that legacy with our customers and employees. We adopted the tagline “Forty-five and thriving” in connection with our anniversary, as we are enjoying our strongest years of growth and, consequently, our highest shareholder value.”

About American Systems

Founded in 1975, American Systems is one of the largest employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 1,400 employees nationwide. American Systems supports national priority programs through strategic solutions in the areas of: Enterprise IT, Test & Evaluation, Acquisition & Lifecycle Support, Engineering & Analysis, and Training.