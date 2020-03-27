AT&T Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic, providing Relief Support for First Responders, Customers, Schools, Businesses

AT&T has announced its response to coronavirus (COVID-19) as the country navigates the health crisis, the company reported on Friday. AT&T noted its new regulations to support employees, customers and first responders by providing several relief offerings.

The company will provide a 20 percent bonus about the regular hourly base rate to front-line employees in addition to paid leave. AT&T has offered excused time off up to a total of 160 hours for employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and remain quarantined.

AT&T has also provided paid leave for employees who are at higher risk due to an underlying health condition, including parents or guardians of children whose schools or daycares have closed and another childcare option is not yet available.

To support the first responders, the company will supply FirstNet at no additional charge. Public safety agencies on FirstNet have access to a fleet of 76 deployable cell sites. AT&T has also provided waived fees through an agreement with the Navy Exchange Command that meets federal guidelines and ethics policies.

AT&T will additionally support its customers by providing unlimited home internet to all customers, as well as fixed wireless internet, can use unlimited internet data. The company will also waive late fees upon request for consumer and small business wireless, home phone and broadband customers experiencing hardships because of COVID-19 and overage fees for those customers who have shared data wireless plans.

To support education, AT&T will expand its distance learning fund, allocating an additional $10 million. Through May 23, AT&T is offering schools 60 days of unlimited wireless data and AccessMyLan services at no cost to qualified schools activating new eligible data-only lines for laptops, tablets and hotspots.

AT&T will support business customers currently on or who purchase an AT&T World Connect Advantage package receive 50 percent off the current rate. Businesses can also keep their teams connected through conference calls and video conferencing with Cisco Webex Meetings.

