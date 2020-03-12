Avaya Spaces Announces App Help During the Coronavirus Outbreak, Facilitating Remote Collaboration; Jim Chirico Quoted

Avaya Holdings Corp. has announced that it will provide its Avaya Spaces collaboration software for free to educational institutions, including colleges and universities, and non-profit organizations worldwide in lieu of the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the company announced on Wednesday.

“There is an especially immediate need in the education sector as school and university administrators consider the safety of their students while ensuring continuity of their classes, engagement with their students and delivering on their educational objectives,” said Jim Chirico, CEO of Avaya.

Avaya Spaces has provided a cloud meeting and team collaboration solution that enables people and organizations to connect and collaborate remotely. The content will supply users a set of meeting and team collaboration features, including voice and video conferencing for up to 200 participants.

As a mobile-enabled solution, it gives users a simple, secure and effective way to track communications and manage tasks when travel and connectivity are limited.

Throughout the year, Avaya teams and partners were on the frontline in Wuhan, China to help in the initial stages of this epidemic. The company has donated audio and video equipment and dispatched resources for speedy installation and deployment for hospitals in the region to help medical personnel perform remote consultation and video diagnostics.

The company has also worked with government health departments in the U.S. to get emergency call centers up-and-running in a matter of hours. “Coronavirus (COVID-19) is impacting the lives of people around the globe and every day we hear new sobering stories about the very real health and safety implications of the spread of this virus,” added Chirico.

